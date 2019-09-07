As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shares Rose, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut by $620,725 Its Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted Gap (GPS) Position

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 77.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 21,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 50,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 28,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 6.16 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 944,517 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 3,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has invested 0.06% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 1.47 million are owned by Parametric Assocs Lc. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0% or 12,465 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Old Bank In invested in 63,049 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 35,191 shares. 133,997 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 3.49 million shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,880 shares to 920 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,629 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 39,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 69,862 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.1% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Paloma Prns invested in 0.02% or 32,414 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 9,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 467,742 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.07% or 42,862 shares. 2,025 were reported by Hartford Mngmt. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 36,608 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 163,319 shares. 100 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,293 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $117.71M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.