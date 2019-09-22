As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Share Value Rose, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $339,500; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Position by $880,000 as Share Price Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 2.04M shares traded or 133.08% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 22,604 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 16,543 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 97,184 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 26,793 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.08% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sei Investments holds 382,726 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 67,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 90,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Principal Finance Gp stated it has 303,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 49,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Investors reported 0.04% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T stated it has 6,915 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 2.04 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 58,662 shares. Shelton reported 13,807 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 124 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York accumulated 56,533 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 6,914 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,025 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Natl Bank has 0.65% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 155,159 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 470,054 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 58,817 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 1.68 million were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 446,371 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,829 shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.