As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Market Value Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Segment Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.62 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 930,668 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $120.60M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,125 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc. Kbc Group Nv has 28,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp stated it has 52,211 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 475,211 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 117,279 shares. 335,825 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 280,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 10,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Old Republic Intl accumulated 1.42M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.36% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). American Century has 126,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 233,818 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,101 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 80,635 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 93,411 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management has invested 1.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 409,021 shares. 154,426 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co reported 5,491 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 42,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 8,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westwood Hldgs owns 43,206 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested in 0.08% or 4,118 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 9,326 were accumulated by Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,479 shares to 106,375 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 14,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

