As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Market Valuation Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $620,725; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 653,357 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Announces Change in Board Leadership, New Director – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources (MDU) Earnings Beat Q2 Estimates, Revenues Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 46,926 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 110,578 shares. Fairfield Bush Co invested in 8,064 shares. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 319,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 133,143 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 61,317 are held by Mirae Asset Global Company Limited. Sei Investments Com invested in 0% or 28,061 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 760 shares. Miller Howard Invests holds 189,819 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 10,350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.07% or 391,333 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 8.84M shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 26,995 shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $117.70 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.