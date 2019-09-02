As Mdlz (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Trimmed Its Position; Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 63,949 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.17M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 27,149 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $116.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 909,253 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares to 99,887 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 607,000 shares. 5,953 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Incorporated. Sun Life Finance Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 8,767 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 292,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc has 7,950 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr holds 0.17% or 9,056 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com owns 10,988 shares. 61,801 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Finance Prns holds 0.61% or 151,853 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 108,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Llc reported 67,490 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 8,850 shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,231 shares.