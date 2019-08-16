As Mdlz (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Lowered Its Holding; As Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose, Holder Barton Investment Management Raised Its Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 701,048 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

