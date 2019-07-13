As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Value Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Has Trimmed Position by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 261,754 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company's stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 478,878 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.27 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Top 10 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on April 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "NLC Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize Its Core Operations and Increase Business Agility – Business Wire" published on June 10, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Lc stated it has 68,152 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 680 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.58 million shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 600 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Com Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Js Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,455 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 12,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability owns 538,070 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 5,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500. ROGERS DESIREE G had bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689 on Thursday, March 28.