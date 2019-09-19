As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Price Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position; As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Valuation Rose, Cullen Capital Management Cut Holding by $32.36 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 688,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 390,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26 million shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 265,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.21M market cap company. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is up 51.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 48,978 shares stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.92 million shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Girard Prtnrs reported 25,538 shares stake. Violich Cap Management reported 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 95,262 shares. Swedbank holds 522,632 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Numerixs Tech Inc accumulated 29,913 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch Group Ltd holds 5,677 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,030 are held by Reaves W H And Com. Old Dominion Management stated it has 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares to 44,110 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 591,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FrontFour Capital Groupâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Hires First Central Client Relationship Executive – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Southfield ad agency Doner hires leadership; no word on possible move to Detroit – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Design Week’s co-founder lands a new gig – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $103,580 activity. $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28. $18,500 worth of stock was bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Indaba Capital Management LP holds 3.5% or 7.18M shares. Js Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 35,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 60,987 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 501,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has 101,605 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Com has 246,700 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 72,914 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).