As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased by $384,606 Its Holding; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $662,532

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 192,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 280,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 370,893 shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 5,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 63,089 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 57,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 74,107 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 22,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $103,580 activity. The insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891. Another trade for 23,820 shares valued at $51,689 was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G.

