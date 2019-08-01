As Mdc Holdings (MDC) Share Value Rose, Holder Opus Capital Group Cut Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (MDC) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 45,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 36,507 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 81,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 177,459 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 111,700 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren’t REITs) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Holdings Reports Selected Preliminary 2019 Second Quarter Results and Announces Earnings Release Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Summerlin Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Saved General Motors Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview For DaVita – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.