As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Position by $7.11 Million; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Sta Wealth Management Decreased by $846,660 Its Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 1.17M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 60,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 334,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.16 million, up from 273,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 1.60 million shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.02M for 25.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares to 30,521 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 139,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 4,710 shares to 129,795 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 152,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL).

