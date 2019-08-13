As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Increased Its Stake; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.67M shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.01 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Financial Advisors holds 0.45% or 8,022 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 15,867 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 5,318 shares. Essex Finance Service invested in 0.3% or 7,384 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Beach Counsel Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Reliant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). E&G LP holds 0.27% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 1,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,523 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust reported 0.86% stake. Griffin Asset Management holds 14,785 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Goldman Sachs Views Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Making My Buy, Sell, Hold Decision – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,487 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 5.66M shares. Corporation owns 131 shares. 307,279 are owned by Prudential Financial. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 8,991 shares. Lpl Lc has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 31,865 shares. Culbertson A N And Company Inc owns 30,824 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 1,859 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pinebridge LP accumulated 5,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Limited Co invested in 40,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Inv owns 33,662 shares. Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 70,720 shares in its portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.