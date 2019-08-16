As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased by $1.35 Million Its Holding; Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by $421,632 as Market Value Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 372,118 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, up from 360,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.27. About 1.31M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 4,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 58,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 62,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 1.45 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Is Currently Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 9,668 shares to 42,011 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,105 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).