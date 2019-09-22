As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Baupost Group Has Lowered by $29.48 Million Its Holding; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Stake by $2.58 Million

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.74 million, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 2.93 million shares traded or 93.92% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 629.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 12,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 14,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 1.01 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $140.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12M for 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKeSon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Thompson Invest Management reported 1.01% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 0.05% or 43,827 shares. 30 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. 47,777 were reported by Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 30,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 194,919 shares. Nomura holds 0% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 4,818 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.04% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,880 shares. 335,740 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. City invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.4% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,674 shares to 12,423 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,778 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.