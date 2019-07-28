As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Declined, Krensavage Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed by $365,904

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 833,534 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 5,928 are owned by Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability. Heritage Investors Management Corporation accumulated 62,323 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Boys Arnold Com Inc owns 3,461 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com owns 45,378 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Petrus Co Lta has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 15 are held by Tortoise Ltd Llc. Synovus Fincl Corp has 4,053 shares. United Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 20,541 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,988 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 777,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.92 million were reported by Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Argyle Management stated it has 21,575 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,309 were reported by Df Dent. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 182,680 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.67% stake. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt has 5,316 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,031 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has 120,165 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.69% or 36,494 shares. Kessler Investment Limited Co invested in 78,033 shares. Comml Bank has 3.96 million shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. 587,445 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.36% or 129,760 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru Co has 1.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coastline Tru Comm accumulated 124,355 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,131 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.