As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Stake by $4.00 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Stake

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 52,646 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $475.01. About 16,798 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer funds that exclude gun makers, sellers; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Hong Kong Among `Challenging’ Regulatory Regimes; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.04% AS OF MARCH 14; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,285 shares to 109,796 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,410 shares, and has risen its stake in E (NYSE:ABT).