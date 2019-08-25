As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Upped Its Position by $393,471; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Position in Logmein (LOGM) as Market Valuation Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 339,654 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.16M shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn: ‘The Stock Will Likely Remain A ‘Show Me’ Story’ – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & reported 6,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 57,165 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 9,570 shares. Profund Advsrs invested in 0.15% or 39,471 shares. 3,620 were reported by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 81,742 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 6,744 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,513 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,431 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,519 shares. Rk Cap Ltd holds 119,700 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. 4,000 were reported by Sun Life Inc.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.61 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 95,892 shares. Kistler holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 100 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,560 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 1,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited holds 1.15 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 180,314 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 76,964 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,480 shares. Moreover, Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.24% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 282,915 shares. 14,970 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Buckingham Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,271 shares. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% or 51,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).