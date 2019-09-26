As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.50 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Oakmont Partners Lowered Holding

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 11,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 60,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 71,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,478 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29,057 shares to 35,092 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Van Den Berg I has 97,679 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 36,310 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 20,227 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% or 480 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 159,271 shares. Qv stated it has 32,900 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 10,750 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% or 80,588 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 109,615 shares. Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,508 shares. 3,246 are owned by Conning. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.05% or 257,195 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 782,568 shares.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.96 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 40,317 shares to 116,485 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Com owns 36,754 shares. Fiera stated it has 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,380 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3.11% or 50,713 shares. 11,769 are held by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 70,419 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 13.76M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,221 shares. Blume Inc accumulated 58,716 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt holds 64,872 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated owns 1.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22M shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc has 42 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kwmg Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Agf Inc has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.