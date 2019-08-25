As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Raised by $8.14 Million Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 2,170 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 13,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68 million, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.06% or 42,673 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 724 shares. Avenir Corporation invested in 0.16% or 3,313 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 6,771 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 19,135 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,568 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Invesco reported 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 18,188 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% or 19,067 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 3,006 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 6,225 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 497,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,026 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (Call) by 57,400 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (Call).

