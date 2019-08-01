As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Element Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Harris Del (HRS) Holder Signaturefd Has Raised Its Stake by $686,085

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.28% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Warren, Booker, Colleagues Question ICE on Policy Allowing Increased Detention of Pregnant Women; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q REV. $1.57B, EST. $1.55B; 09/03/2018 – HARRIS COS. BUYS DIAMOND B CONSTRUCTORS; 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: PR 18-08 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades From A1 To A3 To Harris Co Ud 6 Tx’s, Goult Debt; Outlook Negative

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 32,018 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 42,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 6.82% or $9.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.42. About 2.26 million shares traded or 65.03% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,319 shares to 3,297 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has invested 0.13% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). North Star Management accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 145,835 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Oakworth Capital reported 500 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.3% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 90,042 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd invested 0.86% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Amalgamated Bank invested in 17,799 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.22% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 7,814 shares. 100 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited reported 3.44% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 5,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 49,141 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 1,614 shares. The Minnesota-based Carlson Cap Management has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru reported 171 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.05% or 5,250 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,163 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% stake. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 36,182 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 468,825 shares to 568,556 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).