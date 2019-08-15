As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Rose, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Position; Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $73.74 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 2.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 19.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.73M, down from 22.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 65.34 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 279,193 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68 million, down from 284,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 1.23M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 4,664 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 817 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regal Invest Advsrs Llc owns 13,100 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Golub Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,691 shares. Adirondack Company holds 480 shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 0.48% or 5,590 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Lp has 0.11% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 156,995 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 0.1% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 3,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Markel invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 722,354 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 401,643 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 67,376 shares in its portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 67,381 shares to 192,610 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviance Capital Prns Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 78,227 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 28,221 shares. Eagle Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia-based Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 156,869 were accumulated by First Manhattan Co. Aristotle Mngmt Llc holds 3.06% or 18.67M shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc owns 62,130 shares. Boys Arnold & Com has 35,753 shares. Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma stated it has 23,264 shares. 3.76M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 133,368 are owned by Argyle Capital Management. Bailard stated it has 111,879 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested in 0.84% or 391.61M shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 1.14 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.