As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Rose, Baupost Group Decreased by $29.48 Million Its Holding; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $702,207 as Market Value Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.74 million, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 7,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 9,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $390.62. About 276,601 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.05 million for 9.15 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $200.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.65M for 20.43 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.