As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $935,600

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,007 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 53,155 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,439 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 37,608 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc reported 13,100 shares stake. Legacy Cap Inc has 3,101 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,271 shares. 55,164 were accumulated by Clarkston Cap Prtnrs. Quantbot LP holds 0.02% or 2,092 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fdx reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Martin & Com Incorporated Tn invested in 34,978 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 266,075 shares to 638,533 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,549 shares, and cut its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

