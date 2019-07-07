As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Declined, Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Position by $3.52 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Carnival (CCL) Stake as Share Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 52,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 231,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.60 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 614.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,990 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 991,921 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 110,758 shares to 391,581 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,300 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 12,389 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.42 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. National Pension has 239,783 shares. Fiera Capital reported 3,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation invested in 0.07% or 163,857 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.16% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pnc Financial Ser Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Huntington Bancshares reported 6,604 shares stake. Oak Associate Limited Oh has invested 0.51% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 3,352 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 582,569 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division owns 14,655 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 12,824 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Martin & Comm Inc Tn reported 1.23% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 36,408 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock. $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd owns 248,357 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 13,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 645,997 shares. Citigroup stated it has 781,229 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 462,146 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Finance Counselors Inc reported 0.34% stake. Hl Services Ltd Liability Co holds 11,909 shares. Paragon Ltd owns 6,700 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,091 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 764,386 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 74,693 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,830 shares to 246,727 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 986,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.