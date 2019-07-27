As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Declined, Kempner Capital Management Has Lifted by $316,602 Its Stake; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Declined, Alpine Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $43.45 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 833,534 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 13,974 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 104,892 shares. Adirondack Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alethea Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 11,379 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack & Oliver has invested 2.94% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 49,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 99,710 shares. Capstone Advisors accumulated 0.08% or 36,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.39 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated has 253,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 111,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 2.76 million shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 10,815 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares to 2,768 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Management owns 0.36% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 32,763 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Kistler holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 19,888 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Serv Automobile Association owns 181,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 2,039 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,861 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 6,915 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 8,991 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company invested in 7 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 1,435 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 50 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.