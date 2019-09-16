As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Victory Capital Management Increased Holding; Cypress Capital Group Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding as Share Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 71,928 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 86,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 15.19M shares traded or 56.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 777.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 21,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 24,662 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 2,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.16. About 1.05 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 6.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,979 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc has invested 1.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Piedmont Advsr accumulated 4,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs reported 4.50 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 45,000 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 29 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 26,779 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 321,284 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Com stated it has 54,715 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 61,361 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 529,124 shares to 55,309 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,020 shares to 10,979 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.