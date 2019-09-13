As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Holder Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.50 Million; Qs Investors Has Raised Oge Energy (OGE) Holding by $518,196

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 11,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 60,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 71,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 1.17M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 12,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 149,433 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 137,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 281,340 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 208 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.34% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Qs Invsts Lc reported 149,433 shares. Moreover, Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 33,741 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 209,333 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 12,762 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,484 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.06% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 334 shares. 432,019 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 354,950 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has 0.08% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 23,119 shares.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OGE Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OG&E Completes Acquisition of Shady Point Plant in Poteau Following FERC Approval – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8,800 shares to 600 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY) by 17,635 shares to 63,555 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank owns 7,394 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 45,433 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 97,006 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.78% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bb&T Corp reported 21,030 shares stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.13% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 3,710 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 381,258 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 2,808 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Diversified Trust reported 2,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.09% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,525 shares. Burney reported 67,668 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 3,461 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Madison Inv Hldgs accumulated 0.02% or 10,500 shares.