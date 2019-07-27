As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $4.00 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holder Fosun International LTD Cut Its Holding by $53.38 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 833,534 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 86.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 6.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 7.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 3.31M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.85M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8,200 shares to 84,810 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 35,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

