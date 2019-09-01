As Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut by $8.69 Million Its Stake; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Gratia Capital Decreased Holding by $418,080

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 74,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 55,164 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 390,242 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management holds 41,430 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 282,306 shares. Tennessee-based Diversified Company has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2,033 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 242,910 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 33,509 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 32,135 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 2,266 were accumulated by Community Bancshares Na. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 18,989 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 4.76M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 107,400 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $223.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,286 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Street accumulated 931,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 28,729 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 31,177 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 27,295 shares. Balyasny Asset owns 364,772 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 465,252 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,081 shares. 27,200 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 45,593 shares. Donald Smith & Co accumulated 2.25% or 2.20M shares.