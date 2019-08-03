As Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose, Continental Advisors Has Raised Holding by $884,052; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Boosted by $889,760 as Market Valuation Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 55,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,022 shares to 62,482 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,383 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Roundview Llc reported 46,188 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). American Assets Inv Ltd reported 70,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 2.1% or 558,395 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated stated it has 1.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Td Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parkside Bankshares Trust has invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.76% or 854,913 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.57% stake. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stevens First Principles Investment, California-based fund reported 3,329 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36,466 shares to 41,834 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,892 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 119,526 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security has invested 1.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Inc has 3.86% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Raymond James Assocs owns 260,889 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Johnson Financial Group has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 0.16% or 2,274 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 3,814 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 7,050 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 1.6% or 99,289 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 2,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 50 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications reported 0.07% stake. Diamond Hill Management holds 2,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

