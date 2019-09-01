As Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.43 Million; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, E&G Advisors LP Lowered Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 4,994 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 119,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.37 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 71,390 shares. 200 were accumulated by Blume Cap Mngmt. 9,400 were reported by Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,141 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 52,000 were reported by Cna Finance Corp. First Interstate Bank owns 12,698 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 10,425 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 185 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 91,331 shares. The New York-based Lodge Hill Ltd has invested 2.64% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 40,915 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 29 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 1.3% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn reported 0% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 8,521 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.12% or 1,147 shares in its portfolio. 3,399 were accumulated by Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department. Cap City Trust Fl owns 6,464 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 50 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 255,755 shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 1,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 38 are owned by Lifeplan Inc. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

