As Mckesson (MCK) Share Price Rose, Kempner Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $316,602; Gotham Asset Management Boosted Incyte (INCY) Position by $359,996

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 12,405 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.50 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drug wholesalers down on potential $10B payment to settle opioid-related charges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

