As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Stake; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1,632 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 9,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 548,238 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 1,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $285.99. About 644,793 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,363 shares to 9,895 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,855 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Costco Fights Off Amazon and Walmart and Gets Rewarded For It – Bloomberg” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM INTRODUCES SEASON OF VALUES – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has 123,415 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 4,475 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 712 were reported by Pinebridge L P. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waratah Advsrs has invested 2.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regal Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,041 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 18,688 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 69,576 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ameriprise holds 933,256 shares. Mcrae Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 20,395 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc holds 4,959 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Manufacturing Data – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,356 shares to 289,262 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).