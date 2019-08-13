As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Boosted Position; Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 14,863 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 1.10M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 377,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 459,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 422,238 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akebia up 38% premarket on positive vadadustat data – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akebia Therapeutics and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals complete merger – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares to 704,121 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Gru reported 54,714 shares. Element Capital Limited Com invested 0.01% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 148,829 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 471 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 6,668 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 31,255 shares. Jefferies Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 20,667 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 34,925 shares. 39,049 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 5,779 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited holds 5,500 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares to 29,864 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).