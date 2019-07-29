As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined, Holder Baupost Group Has Increased Stake; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Price Rose, Ejf Capital Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 70,713 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 814,429 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was made by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Net Income of $28.3 Million for the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 202,613 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Hsbc Public Lc reported 0% stake. 51,699 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Lsv Asset holds 103,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Cornercap Counsel invested 0.12% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 3,247 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 72,836 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 33,156 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). State Street invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 379,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,992 shares, and cut its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,690 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,887 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 556,778 shares. Fiduciary holds 3,839 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 383,895 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Investment has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,811 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,351 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 1,859 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,252 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 269,305 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 97,200 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,432 shares.