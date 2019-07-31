As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Skylands Capital Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Boosted by $582,400 as Share Value Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 34,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 3,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,757 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, down from 169,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 856,685 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Management invested in 47,353 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Country Trust Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 602 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,150 shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.11% or 21,790 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser owns 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 296,087 shares. 50 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Becker Cap Management has 203,974 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Company has 18,144 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 807 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership owns 90,000 shares. Joel Isaacson Comm Ltd reported 6,988 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.07% or 94,277 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co accumulated 268,709 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 77,221 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Approx. $2.2B from Qatar for Additional Integrated Air & Missile Defense Capability – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,825 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21,152 shares to 185,209 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,733 shares. Moreover, Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,600 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Canandaigua State Bank And Tru reported 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Quantum Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,502 shares. Us Bank De holds 149,562 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank Trust Department has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Butensky Cohen Financial Security invested in 1.15% or 13,518 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,708 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Glenview Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.92 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 76,964 shares. Mufg Americas owns 1,088 shares.