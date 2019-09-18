As Mckesson (MCK) Market Valuation Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Lifted by $648,694 Its Position; Capital Management Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Fnf Group (FNF)

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Fnf Group (FNF) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $766,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Fnf Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 1.78M shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 20,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.75. About 772,418 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M

