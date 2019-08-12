As Mckesson (MCK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Position by $1.96 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.72. About 671,016 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 68.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 17,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 7,691 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 24,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 1.03M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 32,667 shares to 38,767 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,230 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.