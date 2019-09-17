As Mckesson (MCK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cwm Decreased Its Stake; Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.03. About 3.66M shares traded or 44.20% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 8,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 116,991 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.72M, down from 125,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.16. About 1.05M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,220 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. 1,624 were accumulated by Bartlett & Lc. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuwave Mgmt Lc holds 200 shares. Moreover, Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 27,344 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.08% or 2.45M shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 2.25M shares. 13,185 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,977 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 75,875 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 1,921 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Gru has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Webster Natl Bank N A owns 480 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,434 shares to 16,978 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 10.10 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney accumulated 50,620 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 74,962 shares in its portfolio. Telos Management reported 40,238 shares stake. Chemung Canal Tru holds 5,866 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Republic International Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 268,500 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,204 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Capital Management Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,289 shares. Leisure Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 5,386 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.1% or 3.79 million shares. Moreover, Westwood Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,951 shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Ca has invested 1.36% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions accumulated 5,717 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.