As Mckesson (MCK) Market Valuation Declined, Krensavage Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; De Burlo Group Lifted Visa (V) Position by $335,400

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49 million, up from 109,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.72. About 1.32 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 279,193 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.02% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 0.17% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,101 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 242,910 shares. Cleararc holds 4,664 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 7,851 shares. 25,530 are held by Gibraltar Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Sterling Cap Llc has 0.44% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 383,895 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk, Japan-based fund reported 163,857 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.17% or 151,533 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.03% or 386,639 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.19% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 1.83 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Mackenzie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,500 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,687 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

