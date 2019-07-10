As Mckesson (MCK) Market Valuation Declined, Kempner Capital Management Has Upped Position by $316,602; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 27,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, up from 183,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 335,134 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,812 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,215 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cornerstone Inc, Washington-based fund reported 144 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.1% or 4,664 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 52,871 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 10,100 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,190 were accumulated by Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 156,995 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.04% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 49,522 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,147 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.08% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Heitman Real Est Securities Lc holds 211,020 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 9,171 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Profund Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 5,055 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 14,468 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.15% or 201,471 shares. The California-based Cap Fincl Advisers has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 16,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 2,555 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 67,788 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Common Retirement Fund has 140,250 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $148.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 248,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,634 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

