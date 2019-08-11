As Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Hightower Advisors Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Has Increased by $529,474 as Shares Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 69,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.50M shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 207.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 19,132 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 6,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 206,239 shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,892 shares to 79,609 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 26,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,295 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 76,964 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.48% or 5,590 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested in 31,865 shares. Euclidean Techs Ltd Llc reported 17,565 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co has invested 1.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cypress Cap Group Inc has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 582,569 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 269,083 shares. 461,170 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 5,009 shares. Peoples has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,581 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,894 shares to 20,906 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,966 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr.