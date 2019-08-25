As Mckesson Com (MCK) Share Value Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered Holding by $1.11 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Target (TGT) Position by $303,120

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (MCK) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 9,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 5,352 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, down from 14,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 76,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

