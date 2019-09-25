As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shares Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $445,013

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 82,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 312,611 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, up from 230,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 54,233 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 149,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.69M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 244,200 shares to 105,800 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,758 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 4,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell And Company Adviser holds 0.28% or 9,838 shares. Walthausen Llc invested in 2.54% or 308,922 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 4,248 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 11,090 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 27,632 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 27,100 shares. Int Grp owns 15,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital has invested 0.08% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 14,900 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Monarch Partners Asset has invested 1.65% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Prtn Limited invested 0.5% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Osborne Capital Ltd Com reported 0.79% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,300 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,231 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 882 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,841 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32,304 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 71,471 shares. The New York-based Hoplite Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 3.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Friess Limited Liability Com invested in 217,704 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Victory Management reported 3,410 shares.