As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Walthausen & Company Lowered Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Maintained by Smith Moore & Company

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49 million shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 296,842 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, down from 304,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 75,792 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc by 65,983 shares to 280,527 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.55 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.