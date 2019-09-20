As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Dillon & Associates Cut Holding by $4.39 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 34,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 185,450 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 151,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 90,053 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 78.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 47,693 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,193 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 60,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,765 shares to 10,810 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 106,200 shares. Prelude has invested 2.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bartlett And Limited Liability Co owns 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Us State Bank De has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Co holds 0.14% or 86,525 shares. Abrams Capital Mgmt Lp holds 16.96% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6.75 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 771 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc stated it has 2,382 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3,520 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Polar Asset Management Prns has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 9,593 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 45,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Susquehanna Int Group Llp owns 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 11,789 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 233,218 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 320,399 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Research owns 18,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Walthausen And Co Ltd Llc invested in 308,922 shares or 2.54% of the stock. 16,594 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 9,371 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 11,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 16,942 shares in its portfolio.

