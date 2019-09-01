As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $38.44 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased Its Position by $358,320

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 81.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 203,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 44,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 248,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,524 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 39,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.