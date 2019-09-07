As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Share Value Rose, Holder Springbok Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Boosted Sony (SNE) Holding by $42.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 1814.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39M, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 674,878 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 23/05/2018 – Sony Music And FIFA Announce “Live It Up” As The Official Song For 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 KDDI and Sony invest in self-driving startup; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 2; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 GAMES AND NETWORK OP. GOAL 130B YEN TO 170B YEN; 03/05/2018 – Aibo, a new robot dog made by @Sony, barks, does tricks, and charms animal lovers; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoplite Mngmt Lp reported 75,586 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 294,213 shares in its portfolio. California-based Capital Intl Invsts has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Welch Group Limited Co holds 152,063 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3.43M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc has invested 1.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strs Ohio has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,381 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 41,110 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 53,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 38,382 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 5.63% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 678,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.40M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Mitchell Management Company holds 8,391 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,641 shares to 2,459 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 220,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.