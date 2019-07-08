As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed Its Stake; Courage Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,111 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $212.23. About 222,715 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 6,109 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,180 shares. France-based Tobam has invested 1.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ssi Inv owns 1,978 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cypress Capital Grp invested in 1.03% or 26,493 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,203 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,170 shares. Advsr Lc invested in 0.85% or 72,102 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 3,223 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 3.20 million shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 3,681 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 91,694 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,840 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.88 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 – Let’s Compare The Periods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Details for Strategic Update Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HCA Healthcare Buys Urgent Care Centers to Boost Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,597 were accumulated by Condor Management. 16,150 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,736 shares. 17,055 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Sei Invests reported 501,785 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.50M shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 37,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Art Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 10,615 are owned by First Mercantile. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 122,707 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 1,500 shares.