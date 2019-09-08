As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Lowered Holding; As Pioneer Natural (PXD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Trimmed by $9.27 Million Its Holding

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc owns 1,921 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 32,086 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 6.17% or 68,314 shares. Hgk Asset invested 0.83% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carret Asset Limited Liability holds 17,135 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,840 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Dc invested in 22,239 shares. Cambridge Tru has 166,656 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Loeb Partners Corp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capstone Advsr Inc stated it has 152,784 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 102,531 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 34,886 shares. Centurylink Investment owns 3,090 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year's $2.1 per share. MCD's profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26M for 14.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Putnam reported 403,160 shares stake. 5,142 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc. The New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sir Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 8.04% or 287,800 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,407 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 54,191 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,350 shares. Murphy Mngmt owns 6,470 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 22,840 shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 31,958 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Co accumulated 28,857 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.